Utah Hockey Club Goalie Connor Ingram Out With Upper-Body Injury

Nov 20, 2024, 9:25 AM

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Hockey Club will have its goaltending depth tested after it was revealed that Connor Ingram is being evaluated for an upper-body injury. Ingram will be considered day-to-day after returning to Utah for further testing.

Utah HC announced they recalled Jaxson Stauber from the Tucson Roadrunners to fill Ingram’s roster spot. Stauber went 5-1 with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23. He has not appeared in an NHL game since February 23, 2023.

 

Ingram is 6-7 in 13 games while giving up 3.61 goals per game. He has 36 wins in 93 career games.

Karel Vejmelka figures to step into the top goaltender spot. ‘Veggie’ has spent three seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes before moving to Salt Lake with the franchise over the summer. The 28-year-old has played 147 career games and allows 3.46 goals against.

Vejmelka has given up 2.58 goals in seven games (six starts) this season. The Czechia native made 49 saves against the Carolina Hurricanes in a win on November 13.

Up Next For Utah Hockey Club

The Club has been in a rut recently, dropping two in a row and five of its last seven games.

Utah Hockey Club begins a four-game east coast road trip against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, November 21. It will then take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadians before returning to Delta Center against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, November 29.

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

