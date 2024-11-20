Utah Hockey Club Goalie Connor Ingram Out With Upper-Body Injury

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Hockey Club will have its goaltending depth tested after it was revealed that Connor Ingram is being evaluated for an upper-body injury. Ingram will be considered day-to-day after returning to Utah for further testing.

Utah HC announced they recalled Jaxson Stauber from the Tucson Roadrunners to fill Ingram’s roster spot. Stauber went 5-1 with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23. He has not appeared in an NHL game since February 23, 2023.

ROSTER/INJURY UPDATE@utahhockeyclub has recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) on an emergency basis. Goaltender Connor Ingram is considered day to day with an upper-body injury. He has remained in Utah for further evaluation. — Utah Hockey Club PR (@UtahHC_PR) November 20, 2024

Ingram is 6-7 in 13 games while giving up 3.61 goals per game. He has 36 wins in 93 career games.

Karel Vejmelka figures to step into the top goaltender spot. ‘Veggie’ has spent three seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes before moving to Salt Lake with the franchise over the summer. The 28-year-old has played 147 career games and allows 3.46 goals against.

Vejmelka has given up 2.58 goals in seven games (six starts) this season. The Czechia native made 49 saves against the Carolina Hurricanes in a win on November 13.

Up Next For Utah Hockey Club

The Club has been in a rut recently, dropping two in a row and five of its last seven games.

Utah Hockey Club begins a four-game east coast road trip against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, November 21. It will then take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadians before returning to Delta Center against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, November 29.

