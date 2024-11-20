On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 14

Nov 20, 2024, 10:51 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week was were Tommy Rock Olsen and Legend Glasker from Lehi High School.

Utah County Players of the Week – Tommy Rock Olsen (OT) & Legend Glasker (WR), Lehi High School

Olsen, Glasker and the rest of the Pioneers faced Corner Canyon High School in the 6A semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium last Thursday. Corner Canyon took control of the game early, rolling out to a 14-0 lead before Lehi’s offense came to life.

Olsen and the Lehi offensive line gave Pioneers quarterback Jett Niu the time to settle in and throw two touchdown passes as they went to the locker room down 14-12 due to two failed PAT’s. Their first half kicking woes would factor heavily into the ultimate outcome of the contest.

Lehi took a lead in the third quarter as Niu hooked up with Glasker on the second of his four touchdowns on the day. Corner Canyon struck back to lead 21-18 at the end of the third quarter, setting the stage for a wild fourth quarter. Glasker would catch his third TD pass from fellow receiver Mays Madsen and Gavin Fenn added a field goal to give Lehi a seven-point lead entering the final stages of the game.

Corner Canyon would force overtime with a late touchdown and the Chargers took the lead on the first possession of overtime. Glasker caught his fourth touchdown of the game to draw Lehi within a point of extending the overtime period, but a missed extra point saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion with a 35-34 loss.

Glasker finished the game with 10 receptions for 129 yards and four touchdowns while Olsen anchored an offensive line that allowed the Pioneers to pile up 414 total yards in the loss. 

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 14

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week was were Tommy Rock Olsen and Legend Glasker from […]

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Goalie Connor Ingram Out With Upper-Body Injury

Utah Hockey Club will have its goaltending depth tested after it was revealed that Connor Ingram is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Comeback Falls Short In Loss To Lakers

The Utah Jazz remain winless in Cup Play after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 124-118 in the third stop of their four-game road trip.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lakers Drop Utah Jazz In Second NBA Cup Game

The Utah Jazz remain winless in the Emirates NBA Cup 2024 after a 124-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Utah is now 0-2 in the NBA Cup.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Center Drew Eubanks Delivers Sky Hook Against Lakers

Is that NBA Hall of Famer and second-leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? No, it's Utah Jazz backup big Drew Eubanks doing his best impression of Kareem's famous sky-hook.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz continue Emirates NBA Cup 2024 play against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 14