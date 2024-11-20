Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 14

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week was were Tommy Rock Olsen and Legend Glasker from Lehi High School.

Utah County Players of the Week – Tommy Rock Olsen (OT) & Legend Glasker (WR), Lehi High School

Olsen, Glasker and the rest of the Pioneers faced Corner Canyon High School in the 6A semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium last Thursday. Corner Canyon took control of the game early, rolling out to a 14-0 lead before Lehi’s offense came to life.

Olsen and the Lehi offensive line gave Pioneers quarterback Jett Niu the time to settle in and throw two touchdown passes as they went to the locker room down 14-12 due to two failed PAT’s. Their first half kicking woes would factor heavily into the ultimate outcome of the contest.

Lehi took a lead in the third quarter as Niu hooked up with Glasker on the second of his four touchdowns on the day. Corner Canyon struck back to lead 21-18 at the end of the third quarter, setting the stage for a wild fourth quarter. Glasker would catch his third TD pass from fellow receiver Mays Madsen and Gavin Fenn added a field goal to give Lehi a seven-point lead entering the final stages of the game.

Corner Canyon would force overtime with a late touchdown and the Chargers took the lead on the first possession of overtime. Glasker caught his fourth touchdown of the game to draw Lehi within a point of extending the overtime period, but a missed extra point saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion with a 35-34 loss.

Glasker finished the game with 10 receptions for 129 yards and four touchdowns while Olsen anchored an offensive line that allowed the Pioneers to pile up 414 total yards in the loss.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch.

