On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Moab police for Gabby Petito’s death

Nov 20, 2024, 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:36 pm

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department, Gabrielle...

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (Moab Police Department)

(Moab Police Department)

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

MOAB — A judge granted the defense’s motion to dismiss the family of Gabby Petito’s requested lawsuit against the Moab Police Department.

During a virtual hearing on Wednesday, the state argued that a lawsuit should not be filed against the Moab Police Department, while the Petito family’s attorney argued for a lawsuit.

In 2021, Petito was murdered by her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Before she died, the pair was in Moab, where police interaction with the couple is under scrutiny.

Both sides presented their reasoning as to why police should or should not be held accountable for Petito’s murder.

Her family asked the court to end police immunity in a 50-million-dollar lawsuit against the police department, noting days before she died, Moab police were called to a domestic violence complaint involving the pair.

The family thinks the responding officers did not take the complaint seriously.

‘Stop calling me names.’ Gabby Petito letter to Brian Laundrie signals tensions prior to road trip

Petito’s family attorney, Judson Burton, argued that they placed belief in the officers they were handling the situation when their daughter told them police were involved. The attorney said there was a reliance there on the officers that ultimately let them down, and murder could have been prevented had police responded differently.

“So, there’s a reliance here. And that reliance, though reasonable, was misplaced. As we sent out in the complaint, the investigation was grossly negligent and so much so that it actually elevated the risk of harm to Gabby,” Burton said in court.

New photo allegedly shows Gabby Petito’s injuries before interview with Moab PD

Defending the state, attorney Mitchell Stephens referred to the timeline. He said on Aug. 12, Petito and Brian were in Moab, and while tragic, she was not killed until 38 days later in Wyoming.

He stated it is speculation to say Moab police could have stopped what ultimately happened to Petito and referred back to Cpt. Ratcliffe’s report, who led an investigation into what happened with the pair.

“Only speculation could answer that, and in fact, here’s what Capt. Ratcliffe wrote. ‘There are many what ifs that have been written as part of this investigation. Primary one being would Gabby be alive today if this case was handled differently? That’s an impossible question to answer. Nobody knows, and nobody will ever know how to answer that question,'” Stephens said.

Utah’s 7th District Court Judge Don Torgerson explained before dismissing the case that he is bound to follow the law as it currently exists and follow rulings of other courts — but the Court of Appeals has the authority to consider whether the governmental immunity law is constitutional.

The law firm representing Petito’s family wrote a statement saying it was not surprised by the ruling but is looking to move forward with the case.

“While the ruling today may feel like a setback, it was not unexpected. We never anticipated that this would be an easy process and look forward to the Utah Supreme Court upholding the Utah Constitution’s original intent to preserve the right to recover for wrongful death claims under these circumstances,” stated Parker & McConkie law firm.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department, Gabrielle...

Karah Brackin

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Moab police for Gabby Petito’s death

A judge granted the defense's motion to dismiss the family of Gabby Petito's requested lawsuit against the Moab Police Department.

22 minutes ago

blake anderson...

Samantha Herrera and Mary Culbertson

Former Utah State football coach Blake Anderson files lawsuit against school

Former Utah State University head football coach Blake Anderson filed a lawsuit against the school on Tuesday claiming damages for breach of contract.

2 hours ago

wasatch county administration building...

Andrew Adams

Wasatch County barred from canvassing school board seat race after candidate disqualified

Wasatch County is temporarily barred from canvassing results in a school board race after the winning candidate was disqualified days after the election.

3 hours ago

FILE - The Salt Lake County Jail in South Salt Lake is pictured on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.....

Alexander Campbell

Youth sports coach arrested, accused of over a dozen counts of child sex abuse

A Salt Lake-area youth sports coach has been arrested without bail and is accused of nearly two dozen charges related to child sex abuse.

13 hours ago

Sandy Police are investigating multiple copper theft cases, and are asking for the publics help. (M...

Debbie Worthen

Police seek information related to Copper theft in Sandy

Thousands of feet of copper wiring were stolen in Sandy and police are requesting help tracking down the thieves.

15 hours ago

Peterson Matheson appeared before Fourth District Court in Provo and accepted the terms of the plea...

Shara Park

Eagle Mountain road rage suspect pleads guilty to two counts of manslaughter

An Eagle Mountain man has pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in a 2023 road rage crash on State Route 73 that claimed the lives of two innocent bystanders.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Moab police for Gabby Petito’s death