Spilled Milk, ice cream-meets-cereal shop, closes all locations

LOCAL NEWS

Nov 20, 2024, 1:39 PM

BY JACOB FREEMAN


SALT LAKE CITY — Spilled Milk, the ice cream and breakfast cereal fusion shop that started in Sugar House five years ago, announced Saturday that all their shops were closing down.

The local business made the announcement and thanked their loyal customers on Instagram.

“We’ve loved seeing this dream come together. Thank you for being a part of this dream and for all of your support!” the post said.

Spilled Milk grew from operating out of a trailer in Sugar House to running brick-and-mortar shops across Utah.

“We started out in a trailer in Sugar House with no advertising. It was our friends and family that came and supported and shared our new business,” Spilled Milk said in the farewell post.

The post on Instagram received over 100 comments by Wednesday, with many Spilled Milk fans expressing their dismay at the news.

It was not immediately clear why the business closed its doors.

