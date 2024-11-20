How To Watch Game Night Live: 4A, 5A, & 6A Championships

SALT LAKE CITY—The high school football season comes down to title Thursday. Five months of practice and 13 games later, we’re ready to kick off the 4A, 5A, and 6A state championships at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Games start at 11 a.m., with trophy presentations on the field following each game.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live Thursday Championships

5A Final – Roy Royals vs. Bountiful Redhawks @ 11 a.m. MT

A talented Roy Royals (12-1) squad looks to avenge their only loss of the season when they take on Region 5 rival Bountiful Redhawks (12-1). Roy advanced to the title game after beating Timpview 29-19. Bountiful’s defense stifled the injury-riddled Brighton Bengals in a 24-8 semifinal win.

6A Final – Corner Canyon Chargers vs. Lone Peak Knights @ 2:30 p.m. MT

Two 6A heavyweights lock horns when the Corner Canyon Chargers (12-1) look to defend its title, while the Lone Peak Knights (11-2) look to end a magical season on a high note. Corner Canyon needed overtime and a missed extra point in a semifinal thriller to get a 35-34 win over Lehi. Lone Peak’s defense came up strong in a 28-21 victory over Skyridge to earn a spot in the title game.

4A Final – Spanish Fork Dons vs. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs @ 6:30 p.m. MT

Crimson Cliffs (11-2) is on a mission for back-to-back state titles. Conversely, a high-scoring Spanish Fork (11-2) offense looks for the upset. The Mustangs reached the title game with an aerial attack to take down Sky View 38-29. A team that had relied on its offense all season, Spanish Fork’s defense was the story in a 21-14 upset over the Ridgeline Riverhawks.

