On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Game Night Live: 4A, 5A, & 6A Championships

Nov 20, 2024, 11:55 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe high school football season comes down to title Thursday. Five months of practice and 13 games later, we’re ready to kick off the 4A, 5A, and 6A state championships at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Games start at 11 a.m., with trophy presentations on the field following each game.

RELATED: Utah High School Football 2024 Championships Streaming Guide

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis, and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live Thursday Championships

5A Final – Roy Royals vs. Bountiful Redhawks  @ 11 a.m. MT

  • A talented Roy Royals (12-1) squad looks to avenge their only loss of the season when they take on Region 5 rival Bountiful Redhawks (12-1). Roy advanced to the title game after beating Timpview 29-19. Bountiful’s defense stifled the injury-riddled Brighton Bengals in a 24-8 semifinal win.

6A Final – Corner Canyon Chargers vs. Lone Peak Knights @ 2:30 p.m. MT

  • Two 6A heavyweights lock horns when the Corner Canyon Chargers (12-1) look to defend its title, while the Lone Peak Knights (11-2) look to end a magical season on a high note. Corner Canyon needed overtime and a missed extra point in a semifinal thriller to get a 35-34 win over Lehi. Lone Peak’s defense came up strong in a 28-21 victory over Skyridge to earn a spot in the title game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

4A Final – Spanish Fork Dons vs. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs @ 6:30 p.m. MT

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State Football Coach Blake Anderson Files Lawsuit Against School

Former Utah State football coach Blake Anderson filed a lawsuit against the school on Tuesday, claiming damages for breach of contract.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New ‘Malama Lahaina’ Hand-Painted Helmet For Utah Football Revealed

Utah unveiled this year's hand-painted helmet, set to be worn against Iowa State. It pays homage to the Polynesian culture in the program.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: 4A, 5A, & 6A Championships

The high school football season comes down to this. Five months of practice and 13 games later, we're ready to crown the 4A, 5A, and 6A state champions at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Opinion: CFP Explanation On BYU’s Big Drop Remains Confusing

The explanation on BYU from the College Football Playoff Chairman remains confusing.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 14

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week was were Tommy Rock Olsen and Legend Glasker from […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Goalie Connor Ingram Out With Upper-Body Injury

Utah Hockey Club will have its goaltending depth tested after it was revealed that Connor Ingram is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

How To Watch Game Night Live: 4A, 5A, & 6A Championships