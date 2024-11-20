New ‘Malama Lahaina’ Hand-Painted Helmet For Utah Football Revealed

On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Nov 20, 2024, 12:15 PM

SALT LAKE CITYUtah football revealed its annual hand-painted helmet. This year’s theme is the prominent Polynesian culture within the program. 

On Wednesday, they dropped a video highlighting the new helmet with Junior Tafuna in a spotlight role.

The helmet will be worn against Iowa State on Saturday night. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. on FOX.

Details Of Utah Football’s ‘Malama Lahaina’ Helmet

With Hawaiian tattoo art covering the helmet, Utah pays homage to the strong Polynesian culture within the program. It also serves as a reminder of the ongoing rebuilding efforts in Lahaina from the devastating fires in 2023.

There is an outline of the iconic Front Street in Lahaina, Hawaii on the helmet. The ’23 fire burned down most of the property on the historic Front Street.

The ‘Malama Lahaina’ on one side of the helmet refers to Maui’s recovery efforts from the devastating fires in Lahaina. The Hawaiian word ‘Malama’ means to take care of, nurture, and preserve the land and its people.

The interlocking U’s on the other side of the helmet also features Hawaiian tattoo art. Utah will pair their hand-painted helmets with their block throwback top and bottoms.

Utah’s Hand-Painted Helmet History

Utah adopted this unique route of special helmet themes starting in 2016. Every season outside of 2020 has featured a new theme highlighting a unique characteristic of the Utes’ brand, culture, and identity.

