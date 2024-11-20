Horse gets loose, runs down Spanish Fork Main Street

SPANISH FORK — A loose horse was spotted running from Springville all the way to North Main Street in Spanish Fork Wednesday afternoon, disrupting traffic and prompting animal control to be dispatched.

The horse was first spotted in the area of 1750 West 1600 South in Springville, Lt. Warren Foster with the Springville Police Department said.



Eventually, officers were able to contain the horse in the yard of Motor Sportsland in Spanish Fork, Foster said. Utah County Animal Control then wrangled the animal and got it into a horse trailer.

Officers have not yet found the horse’s owner. Foster said that the Utah County Sheriff’s Office was taking over the case to track them down.

Foster said the horse affected traffic as it ran down roads in Spanish Fork, but Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department said that the incident didn’t cause any accidents or injuries.

“We had a couple of awesome citizens who our girl took a liking to and assisted officers with roping, bridling, and after hours of work, were able to get her in the UCSO trailer,” the Springville Police Department said on Facebook.