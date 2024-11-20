On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Utah doctor says more medical marijuana pharmacies needed in the state

Nov 20, 2024, 3:29 PM | Updated: 3:46 pm

medical marijuana...

FILE: (David McNew, Getty Images)

(David McNew, Getty Images)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY DON BRINKERHOFF, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — The group that controls licensing for medical marijuana pharmacies in Utah wants the state Legislature to issue four additional licenses.

Dr. Brandon Forsyth, director of the Special Projects Division for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, says the existing medical marijuana pharmacies underserve the need in the state.

“The mayor in Moab, and the city council and the people that represent the law enforcement down there, feel that a medical cannabis pharmacy is necessary in that area to prevent people from traveling across state lines into Colorado,” said Forsyth.

Where are medical marijuana pharmacies needed?

According to Forsyth, the nearest pharmacy for Moab patients is located in Price.

Forsyth spoke to the State Senate Executive Appropriations Committee. He said the goal is to curb the number of people who feel they can’t access their medication.

“These are patients, not just the general population. Either patients, who are obtaining medical cannabis from the black market, or traveling across state lines …” he said.

One license would go to the Moab area. Another to the area that includes Davis, Weber and Morgan Counties. One for the central part of the state and the fourth license would go to Duchesne or Uintah County.

