OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Salt Lake City Foothills trails closing for wildfire mitigation project

Nov 20, 2024, 4:21 PM | Updated: 6:18 pm

FILE: Green grass and wildflowers grow as a cyclist rides on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the foothills above Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY – Some trails in the Upper Avenues of Salt Lake City will be temporarily closed as crews work to reduce the risk of wildfires in the Foothills.

Rocky Mountain Power is upgrading powerlines and managing vegetation along the wildland-urban interface areas as part of a critical infrastructure upgrade, according to a press release Wednesday. According to the company’s website, the project is part of RMP’s efforts to provide reliable, efficient, and safe energy to its customers.

The company advised the project will “involve the use of large equipment and machinery, which may pose safety risks to those using the trails in the affected areas.”

Trail closures have been put in place to keep people safe.

Trail closures

The release stated that affected trailheads will be located between East City Creek and Perrys Hollow. RMP reported that areas closed have been identified as “fire high consequence areas, or places where a higher likelihood of wildfire exists near population centers.”

  • B St. East City Creek Trail will be closed from Bonneville Blvd. to the I St. Bike Park.
  • 19th Ave. Bike Trail and the north half of the I St. Bike Park closed during construction.
  • 18th Ave. Trailhead parking lot has been closed since Oct. 23.
  • Meadow Trail entrance will be used for construction, with a detour in place for trail users.
  • Bonneville Shoreline Trail will have temporary closures and detours.
  • Avenues Ridge Hiking Trail will have temporary closures and detours.
  • Terrace Hills Access Trails and trailhead will have temporary closures and detours.
  • Kay Rees Trail will have temporary closures and detours.
  • I St. Bike Park will have temporary closures and detours.

The Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands will update trail statuses and detour information.

