The search for Midvale’s next mayor is underway

MIDVALE — The search for a new mayor in Midvale is underway.

Applications for the city’s top spot, which carries a salary of $68,000, are available online and at City Hall starting Wednesday.

Former mayor, Marcus Stevenson, resigned late last week amid accusations of having an extramarital affair with a city employee.

On Monday, the city council met to outline their next steps in electing the new leader for its 36,000 residents.

“City government has continued ever since the resignation last week of Mayor Marcus Stevenson. This process that we’re outlining is going to have a similar result. As soon as that vote happens, on December 10, there will be a new mayor and we believe that transition will be smooth,” said Midvale City Manager Matthew Dahl.

The five-member city council is tasked with appointing the new mayor, a process that will require a majority vote of at least three council members.

Residents over the age of 18 who have lived in Midvale for 12 consecutive months are eligible to submit a letter of interest with their background information.

The deadline for interested candidates is December 5 at 6:00 p.m. Candidates must submit their applications in person at City Hall.

The city council will then interview the interested applicants on December 10 at 6:00 p.m. during a public meeting. They intend to appoint the new mayor that evening.

“The council is very interested in this being a transparent process,” Dahl said, adding that a packet with information on each candidate will be available to the public.

The new Mayor’s term will run from December 10, 2024, through January 5, 2026.

City council members are also eligible to throw their hat in the ring, and while they must cast a vote, they can’t vote for themselves.

KSL TV heard from the following council members on whether they will seek the top spot:

Bonnie Billings, District 1: Will not be seeking the appointment.

“I look forward to continuing to serve and contribute to the success of our community,” Billings said.

Heidi Robinson, District 3: Will not be seeking the appointment.

Bryant Brown, District 4: Undecided.

“Midvale is currently grieving as we figure out how to navigate this uncharted territory. While we do so, I’m considering all options into what I believe I was elected to do: Make the best decisions for Midvale. I haven’t made a decision at this time,” Brown said.

Dustin Gettel, District 5: Will be seeking the appointment.

“As our city navigates through difficult times, I’m stepping forward because Midvale residents deserve strong, transparent leadership to move us forward,” Gettel said. “We have important work left to do in Midvale. I’m ready to turn the page and refocus on the priorities that matter most to our community — maintaining high-quality public services, fostering economic growth, and creating a brighter future for every Midvale resident.”

Now, this process could get tricky, depending on the number of applicants, including council members who show interest. The city is still trying to work out how to handle various scenarios including ties, but state statute does open the possibility to a coin toss in narrowing down the candidate pool.

“There is a provision in state law that says in the case of certain scenarios, we can use a coin toss to reduce the number of candidates. However, it’s still a vote between the top two candidates in the end. The final decision would not be determined by a coin toss,” Dahl said.

For more information, visit the Midvale website or contact the City Recorder at 801-567-7207 or randreason@midvaleut.gov.