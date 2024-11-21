On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day set to headline the 2025 Coachella fest

Nov 20, 2024

INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Singer Lady Gaga performs during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, CNN


(CNN)Lady Gaga is returning to the desert to mark her second appearance as the headliner for Southern California’s signature Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Oscar-winner was announced as one of the three top headliners on Wednesday, according to the festival’s website, with Green Day and Post Malone rounding out the trio.

Gaga will be the Friday headliner at the two-weekend fest, with Green Day headlining on Saturday and Malone serving as the Sunday headlining act.

Rapper Travis Scott will also be appearing at the festival to perform a career retrospective set, according to Goldenvoice, the festival’s organizer.

Goldenvoice announced the full Coachella lineup on Wednesday, with artists including Charli XCX, Missy Elliot, Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, Lisa, Shaboozey, the Go Go’s and FKA Twigs, among others, confirmed to appear at the festival’s 2025 offering.

Gaga notoriously headlined the music festival in 2017 after Beyoncé – then pregnant with her twins Sir and Rumi – dropped out as that year’s original headliner, per doctor’s orders. Beyoncé returned to headline the following year.

Gaga will also have new material to perform during the show – which will take place over two weekends in April in Indio’s sprawling Empire Polo Club – with her upcoming seventh studio album set to be released in February next year. “Disease,” the lead single off the album, has already been released.

Post Malone is having a standout year with his Grammy-nominated album “F-1 Trillion,” and Green Day is embarking on a world tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of “American Idiot” and the 30th anniversary of “Dookie.”

Coachella will take place on April 11-13 and April 18-20 next year. Presale begins on Friday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

