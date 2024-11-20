On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

LPGA Tour Returning To Utah With 2025 Black Desert Championship

Nov 20, 2024, 4:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

IVINS, UtahThe LPGA Tour is returning to Utah with the Inaugural Black Desert Championship, which will be held at Black Desert Resort in May 2025. Black Desert Resort joins Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, as the second course in the nation to annually host both a PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour event.

The LPGA made the announcement official on Wednesday, November 20.

RELATED: Recapping A Historic Week At Black Desert In PGA’s Return To Utah

Added Casey Ceman, LPGA Vice President of Business Affairs, “We are thrilled to kick off the inception of the Black Desert Championship in 2025, as the LPGA Tour returns to Utah for the first time in 60 years,” Casey Ceman, LPGA Vice President of Business Affairs said. With picturesque views and the challenge of a new course, we hope this will be a highlight on players’ schedules next season. The LPGA is grateful for the commitment by Black Desert Resort’s team to elevating the women’s game and appreciate the event’s dedication to an enhanced player experience for the world’s best professional golfers come May.”

RELATED: Local Golfer Gets Emotional When Discussing PGA Tour In St. George

“We are incredibly honored to welcome the LPGA Tour to Black Desert Resort this May,” said Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort. “This tournament is more than just a celebration of the immense talent of LPGA players; it’s an opportunity to invest in the growth of women’s golf and foster greater equity in the sport. By showcasing the world’s best female athletes on our premier course and delivering unforgettable experiences for players, fans, and the community, we aim to set a new standard of excellence that drives positive change in the game.

RELATED STORIES

Follow the LPGA with KSL Sports

The Black Desert Championship tees off Thursday, May 1, through Sunday, May 4. The 2025 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort will be the only domestic LPGA event offering charter flights in 2025.

Find KSL Sports coverage of pro golf here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LPGA Tour Returning To Utah With 2025 Black Desert Championship

The LPGA Tour is returning to Utah with the Inaugural Black Desert Championship held at Black Desert Resort in May 2025.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State Football Coach Blake Anderson Files Lawsuit Against School

Former Utah State football coach Blake Anderson filed a lawsuit against the school on Tuesday, claiming damages for breach of contract.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New ‘Malama Lahaina’ Hand-Painted Helmet For Utah Football Revealed

Utah unveiled this year's hand-painted helmet, set to be worn against Iowa State. It pays homage to the Polynesian culture in the program.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: 4A, 5A, & 6A Championships

The high school football season comes down to this. Five months of practice and 13 games later, we're ready to crown the 4A, 5A, and 6A state champions at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Opinion: CFP Explanation On BYU’s Big Drop Remains Confusing

The explanation on BYU from the College Football Playoff Chairman remains confusing.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 14

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week was were Tommy Rock Olsen and Legend Glasker from […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

LPGA Tour Returning To Utah With 2025 Black Desert Championship