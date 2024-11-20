LPGA Tour Returning To Utah With 2025 Black Desert Championship

IVINS, Utah—The LPGA Tour is returning to Utah with the Inaugural Black Desert Championship, which will be held at Black Desert Resort in May 2025. Black Desert Resort joins Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, as the second course in the nation to annually host both a PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour event.

The LPGA made the announcement official on Wednesday, November 20.

Added Casey Ceman, LPGA Vice President of Business Affairs, “We are thrilled to kick off the inception of the Black Desert Championship in 2025, as the LPGA Tour returns to Utah for the first time in 60 years,” Casey Ceman, LPGA Vice President of Business Affairs said. With picturesque views and the challenge of a new course, we hope this will be a highlight on players’ schedules next season. The LPGA is grateful for the commitment by Black Desert Resort’s team to elevating the women’s game and appreciate the event’s dedication to an enhanced player experience for the world’s best professional golfers come May.”

🗣️ LPGA 2025 schedule announced🚨: 2 new events in May⬇️

Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort (the only domestic event providing private charters for players) &

“We are incredibly honored to welcome the LPGA Tour to Black Desert Resort this May,” said Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort. “This tournament is more than just a celebration of the immense talent of LPGA players; it’s an opportunity to invest in the growth of women’s golf and foster greater equity in the sport. By showcasing the world’s best female athletes on our premier course and delivering unforgettable experiences for players, fans, and the community, we aim to set a new standard of excellence that drives positive change in the game.

The Black Desert Championship tees off Thursday, May 1, through Sunday, May 4. The 2025 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort will be the only domestic LPGA event offering charter flights in 2025.

