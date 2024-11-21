On the Site:
CRIME

Police arrest teen linked to a parking lot shooting at West High School

Nov 20, 2024, 7:13 PM

Police arrested a 16-year-old for reportedly shooting another teenager in the West High School park...

Police arrested a 16-year-old for reportedly shooting another teenager in the West High School parking lot. (Aimee Cobabe, KSL NewsRadio)

(Aimee Cobabe, KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY EMMA KEDDINGTON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male accused of shooting another teenager in the West High School Parking lot.

On Wednesday, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown confirmed the arrest, saying the situation had been investigated by the SLCPD’s Gang Unit. The 16-year-old was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. His name has not been released.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The initial investigation began when police received a call from a local hospital at around 2 p.m. Someone at the hospital reported that a teenage boy was there with a gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim told hospital staff that someone shot him at West High School.

West High School students say they aren’t surprised that a teen was shot in the school parking lot

After a thorough investigation, police say they believe the shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. At that time, a group of teenagers was in the parking lot, appearing to be in conflict.

According to police, the suspect shot the gun and a bullet struck the 15-year-old victim. Immediately after, police said everyone left the parking lot. A family member of the 15-year-old drove him to the hospital.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

