Fisherman finds unhoused man dead near river trail

WEST HAVEN – An unhoused man was found dead Sunday near a river trail after cold temperatures and weekend storms settled across the state.

A fisherman was walking along a river trail near 2100 Skate St. in West Haven when he found the 67-year-old houseless man deceased, according to Lt. Colby Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan reported officers checked on the man on Nov. 15 to see if he wanted shelter services, to which the man refused.

His body was taken by the medical examiner’s office, police said, and his exact cause of death was unknown at the time of publication. The investigation is still ongoing, but there was no suspicion of foul play, according to Ryan.

His name was not released at the time of publication.

This is a developing story and may be updated.