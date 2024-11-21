Bomb threat at Olympus Junior High forces evacuation
Nov 21, 2024, 8:25 AM | Updated: 9:30 am
(Derek Peterson, KSL TV)
SALT LAKE CITY — A bomb threat sent to Olympus Junior High School Thursday morning forced the school to evacuate, according to Granite School District.
The school faced a two-hour delay while officials searched the school, and were still waiting as of just before 8 a.m. Granite School District Public Information Officer Andrea Stringham said the school district did not believe the threat credible but was taking precautions.
This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.