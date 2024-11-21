On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Bomb threat at Olympus Junior High forces evacuation

Nov 21, 2024, 8:25 AM | Updated: 9:30 am

Olympus Junior High School on the morning of Nov. 21, 2024 after the school received a bomb threat. Granite School District said it did not believe the threat credible, but evacuated the school to search to take precaution. (Derek Peterson, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A bomb threat sent to Olympus Junior High School Thursday morning forced the school to evacuate, according to Granite School District.

The school faced a two-hour delay while officials searched the school, and were still waiting as of just before 8 a.m. Granite School District Public Information Officer Andrea Stringham said the school district did not believe the threat credible but was taking precautions.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

