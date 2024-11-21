LOGAN — Cache Valley is unloading food donations for Utah State University’s annual “Stuff the Truck” drive.

The drive is in partnership with the school and Alta Bank. The school rallies the event around sporting events where people in attendance can bring donations.

Starting at 10 a.m., Thursday morning, volunteers will be taking donations off the truck and bringing them into the Cache Community Food Pantry.

Alongside the truck, there are also 10,000 potatoes donated by Karren Farms going to the pantry.

The event aims to highlight the generosity of the community and address food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving.