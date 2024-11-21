Family identifies boy fighting for life after Cache County crash

RICHMOND, Cache County — The family of a boy who was critically injured in a Cache County crash last week is asking for help as he fights for his life.

On Nov. 12, a southbound driver on U.S. 91 near 8600 North, south of Richmond, veered to the right, then overcorrected before crashing into a northbound vehicle, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but a passenger in the southbound vehicle was transported in critical condition. The crash is still being investigated by officials.

Jeff Fullmer, a close family friend, created a fundraiser* for Evan Chacon, the passenger who he says is now fighting for his life in the hospital.

Evan has a traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture, bone damage in his right ear, four broken ribs, a punctured lung, a shattered pelvis, lacerations to the spleen and liver and internal bleeding, according to the fundraiser.

Evan will need surgeries to repair his pelvis and skull, but he was put in a medically induced sedation due to the swelling in his brain. His mother Gloria Chacon is a single mom who has been by Evan’s side since he arrived at the hospital. “I thank our Heavenly Father for giving him a chance to fight for his life. All we can do now is pray, wait, and be by his side. I believe in the power of prayer and that all things are possible with the help of God. Please help us pray for our beloved son, Evan,” she said in the fundraiser. Since Monday, Evan has moved around, woken up a few times and been able to communicate through his eyes and hands. On Wednesday, a chest X-ray showed a decrease in fluid present, and he is expected to have surgery on his pelvis Thursday, according to the fundraiser. Fullmer created the fundraiser to help the Chacon family with medical expenses and cover time spent away from work while supporting Evan through his recovery. *KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.