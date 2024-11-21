On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Morning Skate: Michael Kesselring Talks First Game In Utah, Shares Advice For Young Hockey Players

Nov 21, 2024, 9:17 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club season now well underway, defenseman Michael Kesselring joined KSL Sports to share more about his upbringing, interests outside of hockey and his experience in Utah thus far.

Michael Kesselring’s first game in Utah

On October 8, 2024, Kesselring participated in the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game in Salt Lake City against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Less than five minutes into the first period, Kesselring recorded the first-ever assist in club history as Dylan Guenther lit the lamp for the first time at Delta Center.

For the night, Kesselring finished with one assist, one shot, two hits and a team-high plus/minus of +3.

“It’s been good. The first night was crazy. It was crazy loud in there and then the other two games have been great so far…it’s cool to be a part of something new, something fresh. Not many guys get to experience it, so I think we’re all just going with the flow here,” Kesselring said.

What advice does Kesselring have for young hockey players?

As hockey continues to grow within the state of Utah, Kesselring also shared his advice to young hockey players and how they can get involved in the sport.

“The big thing with hockey is starting young because skating is a unique skill for an athlete,” Kesselring said. “I’d say that the sooner you see it and you want to get involved, just picking up a stick, getting some ice is the biggest thing to get into the game. But it’s been great, and we are hoping to grow the game here…see all those faces at the Delta Center too and hopefully we can get in their rinks and learn the game as well.”

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now begin a four-game road trip against Boston on Thursday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

KSL 5 TV Live

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

