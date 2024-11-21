On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 14

Nov 21, 2024, 11:28 AM

SALT LAKE CITY The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron.  Our co-winners this week representing Corner Canyon High School are Bronson Evans and Kai Meza

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Bronson Evans, QB & Kai Meza, WR (Corner Canyon)

Evans, Meza and Corner Canyon took on Lehi High School in the 6A semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium last week. Both teams were looking to advance to the state championship game and the Chargers took control of the game early. Evans tossed two touchdowns, one going to Meza, as they took a 14-0 lead.

Lehi then reeled Corner Canyon back with two touchdowns as the teams went to the locker room with Corner up 14-12.

Lehi took the lead in the third quarter before Evans tossed his third touchdown pass of the game to retake the lead. Lehi went on to build a seven point lead in the fourth quarter before Evans hooked up with Meza with 19 seconds remaining to force overtime. The Chargers took the lead in overtime on an 11-yard touchdown run from Kingston Cooper before Lehi scored themselves. Corner Canyon would deflect the ensuing point after attempt, which caromed off the upright giving Corner Canyon a thrilling 35-34 victory.

Evans passed for 219 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 34 yards in the win. Meza ended up catching six passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns and adding a tackle defensively.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

