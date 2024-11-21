3 teens, 1 man arrested, charged with violent, gang-related crimes in Heber City

HEBER CITY — Three teen boys and one man were arrested Tuesday after the Heber City Police Department said they were identified as a group of self-proclaimed gang members who committed multiple crimes over the summer.

The names of the three juvenile boys were not released, but HCPD identified the man as 18-year-old Yael Para.

Those crimes, according to police, include multiple violent assaults that used brass knuckles and guns in some of the cases. A task force with HCPD conducted an investigation that identified the suspects. Police did not provide further details on the investigation.

On Tuesday, the task force obtained three search warrants for the suspects’ homes. Heber City SWAT teams were called to serve them, due to the “significant risk posed by the group.”

The four suspects were arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, use of a dangerous weapon in a fight or quarrel, threats of violence and possession of THC, according to HCPD. All of them were charged with gang enhancements.