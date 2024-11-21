Kamas family reeling from devastating fire that destroyed their sawmill, plans to rebuild

KAMAS – A family in Kamas is reeling from a devastating fire that destroyed their sawmill last week.

On Wednesday, November 13, the Blazzard Lumber sawmill went up in flames after a fire started near the planer mill.

David Blazzard, who is part owner of the operation, said they’re not sure what caused the fire.

“It could’ve been electrical fire, it could’ve been other things, we don’t know for sure,” Blazzard said. “We’ve never had a fire in all these years, but I guess it just takes once.”

Blazzard estimates it could cost at least $1 million to rebuild and replace the machinery destroyed by the blaze. The owners will likely bear the brunt of the cost since the mill only had liability insurance, a common industry practice, according to Blazzard.

“To be insured at a sawmill, fire insurance with full coverage, the amount of money it would cost would build another sawmill,” Blazzard said. “It’s so expensive. Pretty much, we’ve just got to come up with the money and rebuild.”

Blazzard Lumber has been in operation for more than 80 years and is the last sawmill left in Kamas. David Blazzard is a fifth-generation lumberman. According to him, one of his pioneer ancestors sold timber to Brigham Young for the construction of his home.

Despite the daunting task ahead, Blazzard said his family is taking it one step at a time and looking to the legacy of their ancestors.

“Dad always said, just have a little faith, so that’s what we’re doing,” Blazzard said.

Their priority is clearing up the debris, a task that community members and friends have embraced.

“They showed up with lights, shovels, wheelbarrows and many hands and been a really big help,” Blazzard said as he expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support.

While some of the sawmill’s timber survived, Blazzard said they’ve had to cancel several orders because they don’t have the means to fulfill them.

But they’re exploring ways to get things back up and running.

“It’s going to be a sacrifice and it’s not going to be light,” Blazzard said. “Knowing that we can go forward and we will build, just as our ancestry did. We will (too).”

A GoFundMe has been created to help them out, which can be found by clicking here.