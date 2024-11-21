On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Kamas family reeling from devastating fire that destroyed their sawmill, plans to rebuild

Nov 21, 2024, 12:13 PM

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KAMAS – A family in Kamas is reeling from a devastating fire that destroyed their sawmill last week.

On Wednesday, November 13, the Blazzard Lumber sawmill went up in flames after a fire started near the planer mill.

David Blazzard, who is part owner of the operation, said they’re not sure what caused the fire.

“It could’ve been electrical fire, it could’ve been other things, we don’t know for sure,” Blazzard said. “We’ve never had a fire in all these years, but I guess it just takes once.”

A fire destroyed the Blazzard Lumber sawmill on Nov. 13. (KSL TV)

Blazzard estimates it could cost at least $1 million to rebuild and replace the machinery destroyed by the blaze. The owners will likely bear the brunt of the cost since the mill only had liability insurance, a common industry practice, according to Blazzard.

“To be insured at a sawmill, fire insurance with full coverage, the amount of money it would cost would build another sawmill,” Blazzard said. “It’s so expensive. Pretty much, we’ve just got to come up with the money and rebuild.”

Blazzard Lumber has been in operation for more than 80 years and is the last sawmill left in Kamas. David Blazzard is a fifth-generation lumberman. According to him, one of his pioneer ancestors sold timber to Brigham Young for the construction of his home.

Despite the daunting task ahead, Blazzard said his family is taking it one step at a time and looking to the legacy of their ancestors.

“Dad always said, just have a little faith, so that’s what we’re doing,” Blazzard said.

James H. Blazzard pictured at the sawmill, as the operation has been around for more than 80 years. (Courtesy, David Blazzard) James H. Blazzard is pictured at the sawmill. (Courtesy, David Blazzard) James Blazzard and his family. (Courtesy, David Blazzer) A fire destroyed the Blazzard Lumber sawmill on Nov. 13. (KSL TV) A fire destroyed the Blazzard Lumber sawmill on Nov. 13. (KSL TV) A fire destroyed the Blazzard Lumber sawmill on Nov. 13. (KSL TV) A fire destroyed the Blazzard Lumber sawmill on Nov. 13. (KSL TV) A fire destroyed the Blazzard Lumber sawmill on Nov. 13. (KSL TV) James H. Blazzard and the burned down Blazzard Lumber Mill. (KSL TV, and David Blazzard)

Their priority is clearing up the debris, a task that community members and friends have embraced.

“They showed up with lights, shovels, wheelbarrows and many hands and been a really big help,” Blazzard said as he expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support.

While some of the sawmill’s timber survived, Blazzard said they’ve had to cancel several orders because they don’t have the means to fulfill them.

But they’re exploring ways to get things back up and running.

“It’s going to be a sacrifice and it’s not going to be light,” Blazzard said. “Knowing that we can go forward and we will build, just as our ancestry did. We will (too).”

A GoFundMe has been created to help them out, which can be found by clicking here.

