On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POSITIVELY 50+

Positively 50+: Recognizing family caregivers

Nov 21, 2024, 12:49 PM

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One in five Utahns are unpaid caregivers for a family member or friend. National Family Caregivers Month is a chance to recognize and honor these selfless individuals who assist others.

“You will be cared for, or you will be caring for someone during your adulthood,” said Rob Ence, executive director of the Utah Commission on Aging. “It’s an overwhelming challenge.”

Ence said nearly 500,000 Utahns are providing services annually — that equates to about $5.1 billion.

“That’s the replacement value of the time and effort given by volunteer family caregivers,” Ence said.

Caregiving can include assisting with daily tasks like bathing and picking up groceries, as well as driving them to doctor’s appointments, and managing medications.

“It’s quite a spectrum where individuals are helping other individuals that are not necessarily professionally trained,” Ence said.

Pat Thompson knows firsthand the challenges of being a caregiver, as she cares for her husband of 54 years, who was diagnosed with dementia.

“I don’t always handle the situation as well as I should,” she said.

This type of service can take a toll. Ence said caregiving can have financial, physical, and emotional effects — caregivers have a higher rate of depression than the general population.

“It’s easy to get depressed. It’s easy to feel frustrated,” Thompson said. “That’s why I think it’s so important that you not only find the care for your loved one, but you can also find the care for yourself.”

“Caregivers need to understand that they’re not alone,” Ence added. “There are appropriate tools in place that are research and evidence-based that can help caregivers make the right decisions.”

Additional Resources

KSL 5 TV Live

Positively 50+

National Family Caregivers Month is a chance to recognize and honor selfless individuals who assist...

Emma Benson

Positively 50+: Recognizing family caregivers

One in five Utahns are unpaid caregivers for a family member or friend. National Family Caregivers Month is a chance to recognize and honor these selfless individuals who assist others.

5 seconds ago

FILE - "I Voted Early" stickers sit in a bucket by the ballot box at the City of Minneapolis early ...

Dan Spindle

Positively 50+: AARP preparing Utahns to vote

Every year during the first week of November, as a country we vote, and every four years we choose a candidate to take up residence at the White House.

1 month ago

In 2024, volunteer Lloyd Blackburn is the AARP 'Andrus Award for Community Service' recipient....

Dan Spindle

Positively 50+: One ‘smart driver’ at a time, local volunteer among best in the nation

Every year, the American Association of Retired Persons in Utah honors a local volunteer who embodies the spirit of service. And we want to introduce you to him in this Positively 50+ report.

2 months ago

Salt Lake County's senior center teaches Tai Chi classes to help build strength and flexibility, wh...

Dan Spindle

Positively 50+: Tai Chi builds inner and outer strength, fall prevention

As we age, it's easier to lose our balance, risking falls. In fact, 30% of all American adults over 65 fall every year. Salt Lake County has a program that might just help you prevent those kinds of accidents.

3 months ago

Seniors exercise at River’s Bend Senior Center in Salt Lake County. (KSL TV)...

Dan Spindle

Positively 50+: Salt Lake County helping ‘enhance fitness’ for better health

The National Institutes of Health noted in a recent study that nearly a quarter of all adults worldwide are inactive, meaning they just don’t move enough or get any exercise.

4 months ago

A silhouette man making a phone call....

Dan Spindle

Positively 50+: How scammers are out to steal from you

Whether you’re a Gen-Z college grad, a young professional in the Millennial generation or a Baby Boomer – scammers can target anyone.

5 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Positively 50+: Recognizing family caregivers