LOCAL NEWS

Water main break forces lane closures near East High School

Nov 21, 2024, 1:05 PM

FILE — A traffic light at 900 South in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)...

FILE — A traffic light at 900 South in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utility crews in Salt Lake City were fixing a broken water main on Tuesday near East High School, causing road closures in the area.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities said the broken pipe was located between 1200 East and 1300 East on 900 South.

The department advised the public to be cautious in the area and to follow posted signs or plan an alternate route.

This is a developing story. It may be updated. 

