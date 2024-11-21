SafeUT releases 2024 annual report

SALT LAKE CITY — SafeUT, an app and bridge that is critical in keeping our schools and communities safe, shared its Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Report.

Thousands of tips were submitted in the app. During their findings in 2024, there were just under 500 emergency interventions through SafeUT.

“1.9 million Utahns have access to SafeUT,” said Denia-Marie Wright, SafeUT Program Manager.

That includes K-12, higher education students, their educators, parents, guardians, and even frontline workers and National Guard members.

“It’s so important for them to have a confidential way to talk about their concerns, whether they be mental health, whether they be relationship issues, work issues, anything like that,” Wright said.

SafeUT received more tips about suicide than ever before.

The most reported tip submitted to the app over the last year was bullying, taking the spot of suicide, which historically has been the app’s top tip.

“It’s really important for them to talk to somebody who’s a licensed professional who can talk them through that crisis that they’re going through,” Wright said.

The SafeUT frontline app received more than 360 chats, while the National Guard app struck up more than 180 chats.

“There’s so much stress. There’s a lot of trauma they see in their roles and there are plenty of resources available to them,” Wright said.

Crisis counselors are available through the app 24-7, 365.