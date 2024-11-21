Where are the best resorts in North America? These outlets say they’re in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. is home to hundreds of resorts scattered across 37 states, which collectively drew about 60.4 million skier visits last winter, according to National Ski Areas Association data.

Last year’s total was nearly 5 million below the previous year, which broke visitation records kept since the late ’70s. However, it was still the industry’s fifth-busiest season, ever, continuing a pattern in the data.

Five of the past six ski seasons rank in the nation’s top 10 for skier visits, including the last three years that landed in the top five. The lone exception was, as one would guess, the 2019-20 season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024-25 season is underway as snow is falling all across the West. Many people have either already hit the slopes or are planning to — and several outlets are ready to make their suggestions on the best resorts, operating areas or towns to visit this winter.

What is clear is that Utah continues to be a favorite for skiers and snowboarders.

Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville, Weber County, is a popular pick this year, claiming the top prize in USA Today’s latest reader’s choice awards for the 10 best resorts in North America, released Wednesday. Snowbird Resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon also landed among the best options in Utah.

The ranking came after Snowbasin topped Ski Magazine’s latest reader’s choice rankings of ski resorts in the West, as the publication broke its awards in half. Solitude Mountain Resort and Alta Ski Area (both in the Cottonwood canyons) placed in the top 10 of its list.

Utah resorts also fared well in Ski’s breakdown of more specific categories:

Alta topped its list of best snow quality. Snowbird, Brighton Mountain Resort (Big Cottonwood Canyon), Solitude, Snowbasin and

Deer Valley Resort (Park City) ranked in the top 10.

Deer Valley topped the list for best dining, while Snowbasin landed in the category’s top 10.

Snowbasin’s lift system was ranked the second most efficient, while Deer Valley’s was fifth. Snowbasin also ranked third in affordability, while Brighton, Alta and Solitude landed in the top 10 in that category.

Deer Valley was ranked second for family vacations; Snowbasin also landed in the top 10.

Alta and Snowbird landed in the top 10 for best terrain, while Park City landed in the top 10 for nightlife.

Deer Valley Resort, which underwent an expansion this year, placed second in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards list, falling shy of Aspen Snowmass in Colorado. Snowbird and Park City Mountain also cracked the top 35 in Condé’s list.

Powder Magazine highlighted Brian Head Resort (Iron County) as the most affordable resort in the U.S. last week. That’s after naming Alta one of the five best ski resorts for a weekend getaway.

The accolades show how popular Utah’s ski scene is in North America as this next season ramps up.