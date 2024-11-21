ELK RIDGE, Utah — Firefighters responded to an Elk Ridge chicken coop on Wednesday after a heat lamp sparked a flame and led to the death of several chickens.

The fire prompted the Elk Ridge Fire Department to issue safety reminders to chicken owners.

According to ERFD, a heat lamp ignited wood chips and spread through the chicken coop.

“While most of the chickens were unharmed, sadly, a few suffered severe smoke inhalation and did not survive,” ERFD wrote in a Facebook post.

The fire department said anyone who owns chickens should take precautions to “prevent a devastating situation.”

Chicken coop safety

The fire department recommended keeping chicken coops a safe distance away to prevent fire from spreading to homes.

For the coop itself, ERFD recommended that chicken owners keep heat lamps well-secured. That way, they aren’t able to fall over.

Owners should only use outdoor use electrical cords in coops and check them often for damages.

Along the same lines, ERFD recommended regular checks on connections and heating elements to make sure they aren’t overheating.

“Let’s keep our animals and homes safe this winter,” ERFD posted.