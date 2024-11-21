On the Site:
Nov 21, 2024, 1:54 PM

BY BRITT JOHNSON, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — The downtown music venue Kilby Court will be around for a long time after worries it may be torn down.

Thanks to a recent sale, Kilby Court is now part of a project that will preserve the beloved venue. The project will also revitalize the entire Granary District.

Founder and President of Blaser Ventures, Brandon Blaser said the real estate developer has big plans to create a place people won’t just drive past- it will drive people to it.

“We’ll expand [Kilby Court] from a 250-person venue to 500 to 1,000,” he said. “We own Granary Live, which is a 7,500-person outdoor music venue on the other end of this connected block that we’ve created.”

According to Blaser, all of this is possible thanks to legislation that offers tax incentives.

“We have to own for long-term, so we’re able to look at things from a longer-term perspective. We’re not just build and flip,” Blaser said.

Blaser said this project is an opportunity to preserve a historic part of the city. He also hopes to create an area filled with creativity and culture.

According to Blaser, there will also be shops, housing and pedestrian accessibility. Some aspects could be done within the year, while other parts of the project will be drawn out to 2030.

