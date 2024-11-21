Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 14

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners of the week were Beck Sheffield from Morgan High School and Logan Cella from Roy High School.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Beck Sheffield, QB (Morgan) & Logan Cella, RB/DB (Roy)

Sheffield and the Morgan Trojans took on Richfield High School last Saturday in the 3A State Championship Game. Morgan was looking to cap an undefeated season and Sheffield powered them in a defensive slugfest. After falling behind 2-0 on a safety in the first quarter, Sheffield hooked up with Lincoln Gilson on 27-yard touchdown pass to take the lead.

He later powered in from two yards out to extend their lead to 13-2, which stood as the final score as Morgan celebrated winning a state title.

Cella and the Roy Royals made the trip to Rice-Eccles Stadium last Friday looking to punch their ticket to the 5A State Championship Game. They faced a tough challenge in the Timpview Thunderbirds, but Cella powered Roy’s offense with 108 rushing yards.

The Royals went back-and-forth with Timpview until they pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 29-19 win. Cella helped the Royals defensive effort with six total tackles in the victory.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

