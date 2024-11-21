On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 14

Nov 21, 2024, 12:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners of the week were Beck Sheffield from Morgan High School and Logan Cella from Roy High School.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Beck Sheffield, QB (Morgan) & Logan Cella, RB/DB (Roy)

Sheffield and the Morgan Trojans took on Richfield High School last Saturday in the 3A State Championship Game. Morgan was looking to cap an undefeated season and Sheffield powered them in a defensive slugfest. After falling behind 2-0 on a safety in the first quarter, Sheffield hooked up with Lincoln Gilson on 27-yard touchdown pass to take the lead.

He later powered in from two yards out to extend their lead to 13-2, which stood as the final score as Morgan celebrated winning a state title.

Cella and the Roy Royals made the trip to Rice-Eccles Stadium last Friday looking to punch their ticket to the 5A State Championship Game. They faced a tough challenge in the Timpview Thunderbirds, but Cella powered Roy’s offense with 108 rushing yards.

The Royals went back-and-forth with Timpview until they pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 29-19 win. Cella helped the Royals defensive effort with six total tackles in the victory.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week 13 Matchups

Jampacked slate of games in the Big 12 Conference in the penultimate week of the regular season.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 14

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners of the week were Beck Sheffield from Morgan High School […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mikhail Sergachev Should Wear An ‘A’ On His Sweater For Utah Hockey Club

In addition to being arguably the best player on the team early in the season, No. 98 has also demonstrated a lot of leadership qualities and should be rewarded with an "A" on his sweater.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Stage Reignites Memories Of BYU/Arizona State Football Series

There is a strong history between BYU and Arizona State on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 14

SALT LAKE CITY – The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron.  Our co-winners this week representing Corner Canyon High School are Bronson […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Morning Skate: Michael Kesselring Talks First Game In Utah, Shares Advice For Young Hockey Players

Defenseman Michael Kesselring joined KSL Sports to share more about his upbringing, interests outside of hockey and his experience in Utah thus far.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 14