Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week 13 Matchups

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for another week of Big 12 football predictions.

The Big 12’s week 13 schedule is loaded. There are no more bye weeks, and the final push to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington is full steam ahead.

Every week during the 2024 Big 12 season, our insiders here at KSL Sports, Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle, will share their weekly Big 12 football predictions. Follow their coverage throughout the season on their personal X accounts: @Mitch_Harper & @BartleKSLsports.

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 13

BYU – 6-1 Big 12 (9-1 overall)

Colorado – 6-1 (8-2)

Arizona State – 5-2 (8-2)

Iowa State – 5-2 (8-2)

Baylor – 4-3 (6-4)

Kansas State – 4-3 (7-3)

TCU – 4-3 (6-4)

Texas Tech – 4-3 (6-4)

West Virginia – 4-3 (5-5)

Cincinnati – 3-4 (5-5)

Kansas – 3-4 (4-6)

Houston – 3-4 (4-6)

UCF – 2-5 (4-6)

Arizona – 2-5 (4-6)

Utah – 1-6 (4-6)

Oklahoma State – 0-7 (3-7)

Season Totals

(Through Week 12)

Steve Bartle: 73-29

Mitch Harper: 73-29

Big 12 Football Predictions throughout the 2024 season

Arizona at TCU

Saturday, November 23

Kickoff: 1 p.m. (MST)

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: TCU

Mitch Harper: TCU

Much like Baylor, the Horned Frogs have turned the ship around this season. They’ve won three of their last four. They continue that run and get their fourth win in five games. -Bartle

Arizona doesn’t have enough firepower on offense this season to keep up with TCU. -Harper

No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State

Saturday, November 23

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Arizona State

Mitch Harper: BYU

I said before the season that I thought Arizona State would finish better than BYU this season, albeit more along the lines of finishing 10th, 11th, or 12th. Both have exceeded expectations this season but what I thought was the difference then will prove to be the difference now … the quarterback position. Sam Leavitt is playing good football and the Sun Devils have one of the top running backs in the country. They lead ASU to the win in a tough, physical contest. -Bartle

This game is being billed as Arizona State’s biggest in a decade. That’s a big spot for a program that knows it needs to win to keep Phoenix interested in the product. BYU has been great on the road this year, posting a 5-0 record. I always like an underdog BYU in these spots. Kalani Sitake gets his guys fired up, the defense will travel, and RB LJ Martin has his best game as a Cougar. BYU gets it done in Tempe. -Harper

No. 16 Colorado at Kansas

Saturday, November 23

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Colorado

Mitch Harper: Colorado

Ralphie is runnin’! And the Buffs take care of business against a Kansas squad that is probably feeling pretty good coming off the big win in Provo. The Buffs just have a lot of talent and are playing confidently. -Bartle

A renewal of an old Big 8 matchup. Kansas has been a giant killer the past two weeks, with their bowl eligibility hanging in the balance. That ends this week as Colorado’s defense, which is third in Big 12 play, shuts down the Jayhawks offense. -Harper

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Saturday, November 23

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Texas Tech

Mitch Harper: Texas Tech

Texas Tech is as volatile as any program in this league but Oklahoma State is just bad. Red Raaaaaaaaiders. -Bartle

Why doesn’t Mike Gundy give Maealiuaki Smith an opportunity at quarterback? The season is over. Get an evaluation of a young prospect at the most important position. Too much Tahj Brooks as Tech cruises and keeps the Pokes winless in league play. -Harper

UCF at West Virginia

Saturday, November 23

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPNU

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: West Virginia

Mitch Harper: UCF

UCF is a mess and West Virginia is at least putting up a fight in these contests. The Mountaineers get it done. -Bartle

UCF outplayed Arizona State two weeks ago in Tempe but they lost the turnover battle. The Knights are fresh coming out of a bye week. QB Dylan Rizk leads UCF to a big road win. -Harper

Baylor at Houston

Saturday, November 23

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MST)

TV: FS1

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Baylor

Mitch Harper: Baylor

The vibes are strong in Waco and the Bears are rolling. Sawyer Robertson and the Bears take care of business against Houston. -Bartle

I love this Baylor team right now. Along with Robertson’s high-level play, last week, the rushing attack showed up with 183 yards on the ground. The “Luv Ya Blue” Coogs jerseys are epic, but that isn’t enough to slow down this Baylor team. -Harper

No. 22 Iowa State at Utah

Saturday, November 23

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Utah

Mitch Harper: Iowa State

Iowa State is a very good team. They play a similar brand of ball to Utah (at least their desired brand); big personnel and balanced. Iowa State will have a lead for parts of this game but a defensive score or something whacky late gives Utah the win. -Bartle

If BYU wins in Tempe, Utah will have many supporters in blue cheering them on. A BYU win and a Utah victory over ISU send BYU to Arlington. BYU will have to wait to punch any tickets to Texas. Iowa State has no problem playing in a rock fight with the Utes—Cyclones by a touchdown. -Harper

Cincinnati at Kansas State

Saturday, November 23

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN2

Inside Predictions

Steve Bartle: Cincinnati

Mitch Harper: K-State

Much like other top preseason selections in the Big 12, Kansas State isn’t as good as believed. The vibes are down after last week’s loss to ASU. Cincinnati embraces the spoiler role to knock off the Wildcats. -Bartle

Kansas State is 114th in net field position this season. I’ll call for the Wildcat defense to generate some takeaways that give Avery Johnson and the K-State more manageable starting field position. Wildcats win in a close one. -Harper

