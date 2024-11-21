Two Summit County men booked in major fentanyl bust, police say

KIMBALL JUNCTION, Summit Co. – A man and his passenger from Summit County were arrested after sheriffs said they found heavy amounts of fentanyl in the car on Monday.

According to the book affidavit, a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Kang Vang, 37, after failing to signal during a lane change. The affidavit also stated the vehicle had no form of insurance on file.

When deploying a K-9 unit to check around the vehicle, the deputy checked the passenger side and recovered eight bundles of a black substance weighing nearly eight pounds, according to the affidavit. The bundles were later tested positive for fentanyl.

Vang and his passenger, Jack Phu Her, 35, were booked into the Summit County Jail. According to the affidavit, Vang is facing a felony charge of possession of drugs.