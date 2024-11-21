On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Trail closures coming to the Avenues for wildfire mitigation project

Nov 21, 2024, 3:41 PM | Updated: 4:04 pm

Heavy construction equipment seen preparing for power post replacements in the Avenues on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Heavy construction equipment seen preparing for power post replacements in the Avenues on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

(Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — If dogs could speak English, Jeff Coursey knows where his pup Asa would tell him to go for a walk.

“He loves beings here,” Coursey said with a laugh. “He has long legs and he is a runner. He loves coming here.”

The I-Street Bike Park area in the Salt Lake City Avenues neighborhood is a popular spot for dogs, and humans, to get some exercise.

Starting this weekend, though, many of the trails in the foothills here will be temporarily closed.

A trail closure sign appears on the BST trail marker on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Rocky Mountain Power is taking down old wooden power poles and putting up new metal poles.

The whole idea is that wooden poles could break apart during a windstorm. Since the lines that run through the area are high-voltage transmission lines, if one of them falls to the ground in the dry vegetation, it could spark a wildfire.

Similar situations have caused wildfires in the past in other states.

“I think we are all aware that we have seen utility-caused fires in other places around the U.S.,” said Jonathan Whitesides, a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power “Really, it is to just reduce the risk of wildfire and wildfire starts.”

The trail closures are because of the heavy machinery needed to put up about two dozen metal power poles.

The trail closures are because of the heavy machinery needed to do the work to put up about two dozen metal power poles. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

“Part of the issue is on some of these ridgelines, you have got the big equipment, and if they are coming over a hillside, they can’t see what’s in front of them necessarily some of the time,” said Jesse Killinger, who is with Salt Lake City’s Department of Public Utilities. “So, we just want to make sure everybody is as safe as we can be.”

Rocky Mountain Power and the city also promise to re-seed and re-vegetate areas where roads and such have to be dug out for the project.

“I understand that it can help with wildfires and I think it is a good idea, but making sure they re-seed the area where the scars are, that was my main concern as a hiker here,” Coursey said. “Put it back the way it was. Hopefully they will do a good job in that respect.”

Here is a full list of trail closures and detours from Salt Lake City, including:

  • BST East City Creek Trail: Closed from Bonneville Blvd to the I Street Bike Park.
  • 19th Avenue Bike Trail and the north half of the I Street Bike Park: Closed for safety during construction activities.
  • 18th Avenue Trailhead Parking Lot: Closed as of October 23. The Meadow Trail entrance will serve as a construction staging area, with a detour route in place for users.
  • Other Trail Impacts: Temporary closures and detours will also affect the Bonneville Shoreline Trail (BST), Meadow Trail, Avenues Ridge Hiking Trail, Terrace Hills Access Trails and Trailhead, Kay Rees Trail, I Street Bike Park and 18th Avenue Trailhead. Affected trails and trailheads will be located between East City Creek and Perrys Hollow.

Heavy construction equipment seen preparing for power post replacements in the Avenues on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

