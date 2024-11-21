On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
FILE -- Although some pet owners might want to spread the holiday cheer by sharing food with their furry friends, some Thanksgiving foods can prove dangerous. (John Moore, Getty Images)

(John Moore, Getty Images)

BY SAM HERRERA


SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Best Friends Animal Society shared tips to keep pets healthy and safe during the festivities.

Although some pet owners might want to spread the holiday cheer by sharing food with their furry friends, Best Friends said in a press release that some Thanksgiving foods can prove dangerous.

Thanksgiving foods are often rich and fatty and the nonprofit said too much of these foods can upset pets’ stomachs. It can cause pancreatitis in some cases.

Food unfamiliar to a pet can also upset their stomach.

Popular Thanksgiving foods can also have ingredients that are toxic to pets. Best Friends said to keep ingredients like chocolate, raisins and onions out of reach.

Instead of sharing scraps, the nonprofit recommended making a specially-made, pet-friendly holiday treat.

That can be something like a new toy or a homemade, pet-safe snack.

As people prepare their Thanksgiving dinners, they should also keep certain things out of reach to ensure pet safety.

Best Friends said to keep poultry bones away from dogs and cats. If eaten, the bones can break up and splinter in a pet’s stomach.

“To avoid this potentially deadly situation, all bones should be discarded in a closed trash can immediately,” the nonprofit said.

Food prep items should also be kept out of reach and thrown away as soon as possible.

“As people gather this holiday season, it’s important to show some extra love to the special dogs and cats who make life so much better,” Best Friends said.

