RIVERDALE — A road rage incident escalated at a fast food restaurant as a woman was accused of stealing $20 from another driver’s car while in the drive-thru.

Kay Marlene Scharff Conde, 34, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of robbery, burglary of a vehicle, and misdemeanor reckless driving with road rage enhancements, according to the police affidavit.

On Tuesday, the victim was driving a Tesla car with her two toddlers on northbound Interstate 15 in Ogden. According to the affidavit, Telsa’s 360-degree camera caught Conde’s vehicle following the victim at a “dangerous” distance, making several “improper lane changes,” and not staying inside a single lane.

The victim reported to police that she got off the freeway and noticed that Conde was following her. She then went into a Habit Burger & Grill drive-thru and did not see Conde following her anymore.



“As the victim was at the drive-thru window, (Conde) came around the building and approached the driver side of her vehicle and began yelling and swearing at the victim,” the affidavit stated. “(Conde) yelled at her, accusing her of cutting her off while driving.”

According to the victim, as Conde was yelling at her, Conde reached into her car, stole $20 from her lap, and walked away, which was also caught on the Telsa camera. The victim said Conde appeared to be recording the interaction on her phone.

Police were able to locate Conde by her car’s license plate, which belonged to a rental company.

According to the affidavit, on Wednesday, police responded to Conde’s home and preferred a traffic stop after she left. Conde admitted to police that she was involved in the incident, and she was arrested and asked for a lawyer.