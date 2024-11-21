Siaki Fekitoa’s Four TDs Lead Bountiful To 5A State Championship

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Save for a relatively quiet third period, the 5A state championship got title Thursday started on a high note with a fireworks-filled offensive show as Bountiful held on to beat Roy 42-35.

RELATED: How To Watch Game Night Live: 4A, 5A, & 6A Championships

First Quarter

Looking for its first state title since 1981, Roy took the football to start. The Royals moved into field goal position but came up empty following a missed attempt.

Starting with great field position, Bountiful marched into the red zone on the back of a dynamic rushing attack. On 1st-and-goal, Siaki Fekitoa powered across the goal line to give the Redhawks a 7-0 lead.

Both teams traded punts to end the opening quarter.

Second Quarter

Roy’s offense got rolling early in the second quarter. Playing without Isaiah Morris, Logan Cella led the Royals’ running game on a touchdown drive. Cella capped the drive with a 14-yard TD run.

Bountiful scored twice on its next drive, with holding negating the first TD. After converting on fourth down, Emerson Geilman scampered through the Roy secondary for a 24-yard TD run.

Logan Cella responded with his second rushing touchdown of the morning on Roy’s next drive. The extra point tied the game at 14.

Bountiful attempted a 50+ yard FG before the break that was blocked by Roy with 1:05 left.

The fast-paced Royals offense wasted no time moving into scoring range thanks to great starting field position following the blocked kick. Robert Young caught a touchdown pass from QB Dru Gardner with ten seconds left in the half. Roy took its first lead, 21-14, into halftime.

Third Quarter

Bountiful opened the half with the ball but was forced to punt after a short drive.

Roy fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, returning the football to the Redhawks. Bountiful couldn’t do anything with the turnover, punting for the second time to end the drive.

After getting another defensive stop, Bountiful started moving the football. Fekitoa took advantage of some added running space and found the end zone for the second time. The junior’s TD tied things at 21 with

Roy had a chance to take a three-point lead on their next drive, but Colby Frojker’s second miss kept the game knotted at 21 with 1:52 left in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Bountiful opened the final quarter with a Geilman touchdown pass to Connor Clark for a 28-21 lead.

The Redhawks tried to catch Roy napping with an onside kick, but the Royals were ready. Ryker Cordero scooped up the bouncing ball and ran untouched into the end zone to tie the game.

Fekitoa wouldn’t let a special team’s mistake end his quest for a state championship. The junior running back carried the Redhawks into the end zone, scoring his third TD to give Bountiful a 35-28 lead.

Roy bounced right back after falling behind by seven. Gardner, Cella, and Young propelled the Royals into the red zone midway through the quarter. Roy thought they had scored on 1st-and-goal, but an offensive pass interference call against Young took away a touchdown.

On 3rd-and-goal from the nine, Gardner scrambled before tucking and running for the end zone. The rushing score and extra point tied the game at 35 with 4:36 left.

Fekitoa’s fourth touchdown gave Bountiful a late lead.

