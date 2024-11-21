On the Site:
Jazz Face Spurs In Battle Of Shorthanded Rosters

Nov 21, 2024, 2:28 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will travel to face the San Antonio Spurs as the teams face off for the third time in the first month of the NBA schedule.

The two teams have exchanged wins on each other’s home floors, with the Jazz looking to make it a clean road sweep on Thursday night.

Jazz, Spurs Both Missing Key Pieces

The Jazz will once again be without starting center Walker Kessler who will miss his sixth consecutive game due to hip bursitis.

The third-year big man had a strong start to the season averaging 9.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 68 percent from the floor in nine appearances.

Kessler’s last appearance came against the Spurs in San Antonio when he scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds in just 18 minutes of action.

The Jazz are 1-4 in Kessler’s absence and own the fourth-worst defensive rating in the NBA during the stretch.

The Spurs will be without second-year superstar Victor Wembanyama due to a right knee bruise, Devin Vassell due to left knee soreness, and Jeremy Sochan after thumber surgery.

San Antonio is 1-1 in their last two games without Wembanyama, including a surprising 110-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Jazz Injuries

DOUBTFUL – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Walker Kessler (hip bursitis)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibula fracture)

Spurs Injuries

PROBABLE – Chris Paul (thumb sprain)

QUESTIONABLE – Zach Collins (left knee)

OUT – Victor Wembanyama (knee bruise)

OUT – Devin Vassell (knee soreness)

OUT – Jeremy Sochan (thumb surgery)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Spurs

The Jazz will travel to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 6 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

