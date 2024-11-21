Former Utah Jazz Wing Rodney Hood Announces Retirement

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz wing Rodney Hood announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday.

The eight-year veteran last played in the NBA in April 2022 as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hood announced his retirement on social media through ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Rodney Hood told ESPN he is retiring after 8 seasons in the NBA with UTA, CLE, POR, TOR, MIL and LAC. The 6-8 guard/forward made a comeback attempt with the Memphis Hustle in the G League last season before another injury told him it was time. pic.twitter.com/N7Ty7KR1fv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 21, 2024

Rodney Hood Thanks Jazz In Retirement Post

Selected by the Jazz with the 23rd pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Hood thanked the organization that gave him his start in his retirement announcement.

“I owe a huge thanks to Dennis Lindsey and Quin Snyder and the Utah Jazz for giving me a chance,” Hood said. “A lot of young players don’t get an opportunity to play right away and get to make a name for themselves, and I was able to do that.”

The wing became a rotation regular early in his first season, starting 21 games as a rookie and averaging 8.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Hood became a full-time starter in his second season and remained a reliable offensive weapon throughout his next two and a half seasons with the Jazz.

“Playing for Quin was a joy,” Hood added. “I loved playing for him. And even though I didn’t finish my career there, I have countless memories of suiting up in a Jazz uniform.”

The Jazz traded Hood to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February of 2018. The forward went on to play for the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Clippers.

In total, Hood played 227 of his 448 career NBA games with the Jazz where he averaged 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over four seasons.

