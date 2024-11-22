As you shop during this season, watch out for the holiday scams

SALT LAKE CITY – Black Friday is still a week away, but you cannot turn around without being smacked with another ad for Christmas gifts at big discounts. But experts say, more than ever, we need to be mindful of deception mixed among the deals. Scams often rise as scammers exploit the season’s generosity, distractions, and online activity.

“Holiday scams, just like any other scams, target you in an emotional period of the year,” Eithan Raviv said.

Raviv runs Lionsgate Network, which specializes in helping folks who are scammed – especially those who lose money through crypto or other block-chain currencies. But it is best not to need help in the first place.

“You have to be extremely vigilant,” Raviv said.

He said to warn consumers to be skeptical of everything you see online. In the next six weeks, you’re likely to find yourself on a new-to-you website looking for that unique something for that impossible-to-shop-for someone. Scammers know this. They love to place bogus ads on social media and wait for you to wander in.

“These platforms are preferred by organized crime,” Raviv said.

Also, expect an increase in package delivery scams. Scammers know that we are all shipping gifts to one another. So, they send out phishing texts or emails claiming a package delivery issue, leading victims to enter personal information.

When online shopping, be skeptical even if it’s a name you know. Scammers love to mimic trusted companies and then trap you with the promise of a good bargain.

“An offer that you want – with a heavy heart but good for you – decline,” Raviv advised.

And while always a popular holiday gift, gift cards are always a gamble. I’ve reported many times on how people buy them only to learn that they were drained by a scammer the moment they were activated.