Utah’s outdoor recreation economy reached $9.5 Billion

SALT LAKE CITY — According to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) data from 2023, Utah’s outdoor recreation economy reached a record-breaking $9.5 billion, now contributing 3.4% of Utah’s GDP.

Utah has been seeing an average 8.4% yearly growth rate since 2012, which heavily reflects the state’s leadership in the outdoor recreation sector.

According to the Utah Department of Natural Resources, Utah became the first state to establish an Office of Outdoor Recreation in 2013, expanding into the Division of Outdoor Recreation.

“Outdoor recreation is a key contributor to Utah’s economy, and this year’s economic data reinforces its critical role in our state,” Director of the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation Jason Curry said.

“Given Utah’s renowned diverse landscapes and the wide variety of outdoor activities available to residents and visitors, it’s no surprise to see continued growth. It shows that the state’s commitment to preserving and enhancing outdoor experiences enriches lives and drives significant economic benefits for communities,” Curry said.

The biggest contributor to Utah’s outdoor recreation economy is winter activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling. The winter activities brought in $643 million while supporting jobs in industries like lodging, dining, and equipment rentals.

Another shift was bicycling experiencing a 43% increase in value-added from 2022, reaching $73 million in 2023. The activity reflects Utah’s trail systems, improved infrastructure, and an increasing number of cycling events.

The 2023 numbers show outdoor recreation contributes $1.2 trillion in economic output (2.5% of GDP) to the nation, making it a vital part of the U.S. economy.