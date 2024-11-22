Driver in serious condition after I-15 rollover near Hurricane

HURRICANE, Washington County — A man is in serious condition after a rollover crash on Interstate 15 that led to him going over the median toward oncoming traffic.

The accident took place at mile marker 34 near Hurricane, a spokesperson for Utah Highway Patrol said.

“Crews did have to extricate the sole occupant of the vehicle, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident,” Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said on Facebook. “The patient was then transported to St. George Regional Hospital with critical injuries.”

Utah Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling northbound in a GMC Yukon when he went off to the left and hit the cable barrier. The driver corrected to the right, then overcorrected back to the left and rolled through the median.

The car went all the way across the southbound lanes, then came to rest on the southbound right shoulder, Utah Highway Patrol said. Luckily, no other cars were involved in the accident.

The driver that was taken to the hospital was the only occupant of the car.