ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One dead in Roy car accident, police say

Nov 21, 2024, 6:08 PM | Updated: 6:11 pm

ROY — A woman is dead after a car accident involving two vehicles Thursday, according to police.

Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the accident took place at the intersection of 3100 West and Midland Drive at approximately 3:35 p.m.

Hacksworth said a southbound car turned left onto 3100 West and turned in front of a northbound vehicle. The southbound car had only one occupant, who was treated for minor injuries.

The northbound vehicle contained an elderly male and female, Hacksworth said. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was transported in critical condition and then later pronounced dead.

Hackworth said police do not suspect impairment was a factor in the crash. The Roy Police Department said in a press release that no charges had been filed, and the accident was still under investigation.

Hacksworth said the intersection would have “limited traffic until about 7:00 p.m.”

