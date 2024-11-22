MILLCREEK — A Salt Lake County jury convicted a man of first-degree murder last week in the 2019 killing of a Millcreek man.

On Nov. 14, a jury returned a guilty verdict for Tyler James Vernon.

Vernon was convicted of killing 61-year-old Steven Richard Nyce on Feb. 18, 2019, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office said.

That day, police arrived at a Millcreek home to find Nyce dead inside. Officers found Vernon at the front door holding an “iron fireplace tool” and covered in blood.

Vernon told officers things like “Oh my God, I killed him,” the DA’s office said.

“I hope this conviction helps to deliver some measure of justice to the family and loved ones of Steven Nyce. This office will relentlessly pursue accountability for those that carry out heinous and brutal attacks like this one,” said SLCo DA Sim Gill in a press release.

Vernon will be sentenced in January.