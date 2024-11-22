On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Cache Community Food Pantry asks for help supplying thousands of dinners

Nov 21, 2024, 6:13 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — Over the past 22 years, Matt Whitaker says he knows when donations typically drop off, and when demand for help rises. Often, it’s as we head into the holiday season.

“Not much is donated over the summer months, so we find ourselves a little bit low,” Whitaker said. “And we’ve never seen it this low going into the holidays before.”

Whitaker says the pantry is falling short of their goal to help about 1,000 Cache Valley families have a Thanksgiving meal. As the Director of the Cache Community Food Pantry, Whitaker says not only are the donations low, but the demand for help is higher than he's ever seen during his time with the organization. They'll have to start the push all over again in a week, as they work to supply another 1,000 Christmas dinners.

As the Director of the Cache Community Food Pantry, Whitaker says not only are the donations low, but the demand for help is higher than he’s ever seen during his time with the organization.

“I think we can attribute that to the economy,” he explained. “We’ve got gas, food, and rent all pretty high, and wages have not increased to match that.”

As a result, Whitaker says the pantry is falling short of their goal to help about 1,000 Cache Valley families have a Thanksgiving meal. They’re currently short about 80 turkeys. On top of that, they’ll have to start the push all over again in a week, as they work to supply another 1,000 Christmas dinners.

“We’re putting out an appeal to the community to see if they can help us match that demand,” Whitaker said. “We’re doing what we can to get the public aware so that they can maybe dig a little bit deeper this year and help us match that.”

It may mean that some people will have to donate more, or may require new donors to step to the plate. Either way, Whitaker says he’s confident the community will make it happen.

“The community here is wonderful,” Whitaker said. “We can do it. We’ve done it before.”

Local News

