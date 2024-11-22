On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Deadly 2007 Saratoga Springs home explosion shares similarities with South Jordan incident

Nov 21, 2024, 6:46 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The home explosion that killed a teenager and stunned the community of South Jordan seemed to be the result of a rare set of circumstances.

On Wednesday, federal investigators reported that gas workers identified a leak 150 feet away from the house that exploded and that gas extended underground 250 feet from that leak.

Having a gas leak well away from a house lead to a home explosion isn’t necessarily a unique circumstance, either.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Another gas-related explosion

On Feb. 6, 2007, a home at 953 Prairie Dog Way in Saratoga Springs exploded after crews worked to repair a damaged 6-inch gas line. According to reports from the official investigation, the gas line was located 50 feet from that home.

The explosion occurred 30 minutes after the repairs when one of the residents and a Questar worker entered the home.

“To describe something like that as ‘sad’ and ‘tragic’ is woefully inadequate,” said Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon, who was first on-scene that day. “The house was fully engulfed, almost completely destroyed.”

Spencer Cannon in front of the 2007 Saratoga Springs home explosion.

Spencer Cannon in front of the 2007 Saratoga Springs home explosion. (Spencer Cannon)

Firefighters have said gas, when trapped underground, can travel and potentially enter homes through access points along pipes.

“Somehow, from what I understand, the gas leached through the ground and into the home,” Cannon recalled of the Saratoga Springs explosion.

The aftermath of the deadly 2007 home explosion in Saratoga Springs.

The aftermath of the deadly 2007 home explosion in Saratoga Springs. (KSL TV)

Cannon, the sheriff’s office’s public information officer, said he regularly shares advice on a variety of public safety-related matters, but it was hard to know what to say about circumstances that are so unexpected and happen so rarely.

“How do you protect against something that would be 100% unexpected,” Cannon said. “I sure hope things are being done to try to figure out how this kind of thing can be prevented.”

The aftermath of the deadly 2007 home explosion in Saratoga Springs. (KSL TV) The aftermath of the South Jordan home explosion on November 2024. (KSL TV) The aftermath of the South Jordan home explosion on November 2024. (KSL TV) The aftermath of the deadly 2007 home explosion in Saratoga Springs. (KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Deer Valley Resort in Park City is scheduled to open early for the 2024-2025 ski season starting on...

Alton Barnhart

Deer Valley Resort scheduled to open early for the ski season

Deer Valley Resort in Park City is scheduled to open early for the 2024-2025 ski season starting on Friday, Nov. 29.

9 minutes ago

Pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, and salad served in the kitchen of Intermountain Health....

Emma Benson

Enjoy Thanksgiving with these healthy eating tips

With Thanksgiving just days away, Intermountain Health has some food safety tips and healthier versions of everyone's favorite foods.

29 minutes ago

A deadly South Jordan home explosion from early November 2024 (left), is drawing comparisons to ano...

Andrew Adams

Deadly 2007 Saratoga Springs home explosion shares similarities with South Jordan incident

The home explosion that killed a South Jordan teen in early November is drawing comparisons to a 2007 home explosion in Saratoga Springs.

48 minutes ago

A light on top of a police car...

Jacob Freeman

Shelter-in-place issued by police in Kaysville

The Kaysville Police Department issued a shelter-in-place warning Thursday evening as they attempt to apprehend a person with outstanding warrants.

51 minutes ago

police at millcreek murder scene...

Sam Herrera

Man found guilty of 2019 Millcreek murder

A Salt Lake County jury convicted a man of first-degree murder last week in the 2019 killing of a Millcreek man.

59 minutes ago

The Cache Community Food Pantry says they're falling short of their goal in supplying a thousand fa...

Mike Anderson

Cache Community Food Pantry asks for help supplying thousands of dinners

The Cache Community Food Pantry says they're falling short of their goal in supplying a thousand families with both Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Deadly 2007 Saratoga Springs home explosion shares similarities with South Jordan incident