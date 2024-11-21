On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Boston Bruins Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Nov 21, 2024, 4:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BOSTON – The Utah Hockey Club looks to get back in the win column against the Boston Bruins after two straight losses at home.

The game in Boston is the first of four on the road for Utah. After the Thursday night matchup, the Hockey Club will travel to Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Montreal over the next week.

Stay caught up on all the action from TD Garden with our live blog!

Pregame

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

RELATED STORIES

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Corner Canyon Comes From Behind To Win 6A State Championship

The Corner Canyon Chargers fell behind early but didn't panic, scoring 23 straight points to beat Lone Peak 30-27.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Boston Bruins Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Hockey Club looks to get a win in Boston after a 1-2 homestand. Stay caught up on all the action from TD Garden with our live blog!

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Issues Security Alert To Teams And Players’ Union Following Recent Burglaries

The NFL issued a security alert to teams and the players’ union following recent burglaries involving the homes of Chiefs stars.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Jazz Wing Rodney Hood Announces Retirement

Former Utah Jazz wing Rodney Hood announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday after eight seasons in league.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Spurs In Battle Of Shorthanded Rosters

The Utah Jazz will travel to face the San Antonio Spurs as the teams face off for the third time in the first month of the NBA schedule.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Siaki Fekitoa’s Four TDs Lead Bountiful To 5A State Championship

Title Thursday started on a high note with a fireworks-filled offensive show as Bountiful held on to beat Roy 42-35.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Boston Bruins Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More