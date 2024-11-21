Utah Hockey Club Vs. Boston Bruins Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

BOSTON – The Utah Hockey Club looks to get back in the win column against the Boston Bruins after two straight losses at home.

The game in Boston is the first of four on the road for Utah. After the Thursday night matchup, the Hockey Club will travel to Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Montreal over the next week.

Stay caught up on all the action from TD Garden with our live blog!

Pregame

As anticipated, more changes to the lines. Guenther to the top line, Crouse on the 2nd, and Schmaltz to the third. Bortuzzo joins Kesselring on the third D-line.#UtahHC https://t.co/zG76x8UL38 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 21, 2024

First Period

Keller just got absolutely smashed into the boards. Bruins are physical early in this one. Hitting the forecheck hard too.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Bortuzzo drops the gloves early in this one. Decent scrap. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Lawson Crouse to the box for 2 minutes for tripping. Utah PK up for the first time tonight.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

Sergachev stops an odd man rush. Thats happened quite a bit this season and he seems to always hold his ground. That’s another reason you trade for an elite defenseman like they did.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Boston penalty. 2 minutes for tripping.#UtahHC with their first power play. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

Another unsuccessful power play by #UtahHC Just not a lot of energy and movement. Game remains locked at 0-0 with 7:26 remaining in the first period. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

McBain to the box for 2 minutes for high sticking. Bruins power play back on the ice.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

Bruins put one off the post during the power play just before it expired. That was some decent pressure from Boston. They generated a lot of chances, refused to let Utah clear their zone, and nearly scored twice. Vejmelka and the post bailed Utah out. Game remains tied. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Logan Cooley to the box for 2 minutes for slashing. Boston with its third PP opportunity. 2:23 remaining in the first period. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

End of the 1st period. Utah 0

Boston 0 SOG

Boston 15

Utah 5 Well, Veggie is playing great at least. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Scoreless after one. pic.twitter.com/PtOIuWIwUH — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 22, 2024

Second Period

Jack McBain back to the box for hooking. Boston’s PP unit will take the ice for the fourth time tonight.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

Boston is banging on the door to score right now. Couple really nice one-timers but Vejmelka quickly says no. Ian Cole also saved one basically on the goal line.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Another penalty against Boston. Utah with a chance to take the lead on the power play. Still tied 0-0 with 14:31 left in the second period. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

This is an interesting game…collectively between the 2 teams the PP units are 0/6… Really thought this might be a fairly desperate performance for both teams tonight given their similar records but just not a lot of energy either side. 2P: 10:32

Tied 0-0 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Lamoureux shaken up after an awkward collision in the D-zone. Currently being attended to by a trainer. Looks ok for now. Something to keep an eye on.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Another power play to Boston 🙃 Logan Cooley to the box. 7th chance for the Bruins tonight. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

Third Period

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.