Corner Canyon Comes From Behind To Win 6A State Championship

Nov 21, 2024, 6:03 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Corner Canyon Chargers fell behind early but didn’t panic, scoring 23 straight points to beat Lone Peak 30-27. The Chargers have two-consecutive 6A titles.

First Quarter

Before either team could get settled, Corner Canyon junior running back King Cooper took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and sprinted 80 yards untouched to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead.

Lone Peak bounced right back with a 40-yard kick-off return to start their first possession in great field position. Junior QB Kepa Niumeitolu found a crease on the keeper, tying the game at seven on a rushing score.

Both teams traded punts after scoring on their first possession.

Second Quarter

After forcing a second Charger punt, Niumeitolu marched the Knights into scoring position. The plucky junior fired a pass beyond the reach of two defenders, finding Ike Staley for a TD.

Corner Canyon QB Bronson Evans committed the game’s first turnover on the next possession, tossing an interception right to a Lone Peak defender. Niumeitolu scored his second rushing TD to take a 21-7 lead.

Corner Canyon’s offense got rolling on a two-minute drive to end the half. Weston Briggs took a handoff in the red zone and found a crease to the end zone, cutting Lone Peak’s lead to 21-14 with 48 seconds left in the half.

Third Quarter

Both defenses looked strong out of the break, forcing alternating punts to open the half.

A game-tying touchdown drive for Corner Canyon started with strong field position. After pounding away with the ground game in the red zone, Weston Briggs powered through the Knights’ defense for a TD.

Needing a stop, the Charger defense came up with a sack in the end zone, creating a safety to take a 23-21 lead.

Corner Canyon methodically moved the football into Lone Peak territory, eating up clock as they went. On 4th-and-11, Evans found Kai Meza wide open across the middle for a 34-yard TD.

Corner Canyon took a 30-21 lead after scoring 23 unanswered points.

Lone Peak refused to go away quietly.

The Knights moved quickly into positive territory, needing two scores to win. Niumeitolu scored on a rushing touchdown, but a failed two-point conversion left Corner Canyon in front 30-27 with 7:45 left.

The Chargers ran more than five minutes off the clock before giving the football back to Lone Peak on downs. The Knights took over with 1:39 on the clock.

Despite their best efforts, Lone Peak’s comeback fell short in a 30-27 loss.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian's Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

