Corner Canyon Comes From Behind To Win 6A State Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – The Corner Canyon Chargers fell behind early but didn’t panic, scoring 23 straight points to beat Lone Peak 30-27. The Chargers have two-consecutive 6A titles.

.@CCHSFOOTBALL_ ties the 6A title game at 21 after a Weston Briggs rushing TD. #GameNightLive #GNLonKSL pic.twitter.com/DR3KeRpSf2 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

First Quarter

Before either team could get settled, Corner Canyon junior running back King Cooper took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and sprinted 80 yards untouched to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead.

Lone Peak bounced right back with a 40-yard kick-off return to start their first possession in great field position. Junior QB Kepa Niumeitolu found a crease on the keeper, tying the game at seven on a rushing score.

Both teams traded punts after scoring on their first possession.

Second Quarter

After forcing a second Charger punt, Niumeitolu marched the Knights into scoring position. The plucky junior fired a pass beyond the reach of two defenders, finding Ike Staley for a TD.

Corner Canyon QB Bronson Evans committed the game’s first turnover on the next possession, tossing an interception right to a Lone Peak defender. Niumeitolu scored his second rushing TD to take a 21-7 lead.

Corner Canyon’s offense got rolling on a two-minute drive to end the half. Weston Briggs took a handoff in the red zone and found a crease to the end zone, cutting Lone Peak’s lead to 21-14 with 48 seconds left in the half.

Mason Brady gets @CCHSFOOTBALL_ in the end zone, cutting the deficit to 21-14 in the 6A title game. #GameNightLive #GNLonKSL pic.twitter.com/jtjK2UtUoa — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 21, 2024

Third Quarter

Both defenses looked strong out of the break, forcing alternating punts to open the half.

A game-tying touchdown drive for Corner Canyon started with strong field position. After pounding away with the ground game in the red zone, Weston Briggs powered through the Knights’ defense for a TD.

Needing a stop, the Charger defense came up with a sack in the end zone, creating a safety to take a 23-21 lead.

Corner Canyon methodically moved the football into Lone Peak territory, eating up clock as they went. On 4th-and-11, Evans found Kai Meza wide open across the middle for a 34-yard TD.

Corner Canyon took a 30-21 lead after scoring 23 unanswered points.

.@CCHSFOOTBALL_ increases its lead to 9️⃣ after a Kai Meza touchdown. Less than nine minutes left to 👑 a 6A champion. #GameNightLive #GNLonKSL pic.twitter.com/5OoBhjwE55 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

Lone Peak refused to go away quietly.

The Knights moved quickly into positive territory, needing two scores to win. Niumeitolu scored on a rushing touchdown, but a failed two-point conversion left Corner Canyon in front 30-27 with 7:45 left.

The Chargers ran more than five minutes off the clock before giving the football back to Lone Peak on downs. The Knights took over with 1:39 on the clock.

Despite their best efforts, Lone Peak’s comeback fell short in a 30-27 loss.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24