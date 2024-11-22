Shelter-in-place issued by police in Kaysville
Nov 21, 2024, 6:44 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm
(KSL TV)
KAYSVILLE — The Kaysville Police Department issued a shelter-in-place warning for a neighborhood Thursday evening as they attempt to apprehend a person with outstanding warrants.
Police said the individual is located in the area of Lincolnshire Way and Crestmont Way.
“While no immediate threat has been identified, a shelter-in-place has been issued as a precautionary measure,” the police department said on Facebook.
Police urged members of the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. It may be updated.