Shelter-in-place issued by police in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE — The Kaysville Police Department issued a shelter-in-place warning for a neighborhood Thursday evening as they attempt to apprehend a person with outstanding warrants.

Police said the individual is located in the area of Lincolnshire Way and Crestmont Way.

“While no immediate threat has been identified, a shelter-in-place has been issued as a precautionary measure,” the police department said on Facebook.

Police urged members of the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.