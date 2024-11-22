On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Shelter-in-place issued by police in Kaysville

Nov 21, 2024, 6:44 PM

FILE - Flashing police lights. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KAYSVILLE — The Kaysville Police Department issued a shelter-in-place warning for a neighborhood Thursday evening as they attempt to apprehend a person with outstanding warrants.

Police said the individual is located in the area of Lincolnshire Way and Crestmont Way.

While no immediate threat has been identified, a shelter-in-place has been issued as a precautionary measure,” the police department said on Facebook.

Police urged members of the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.

