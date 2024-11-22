On the Site:
YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Enjoy Thanksgiving with these healthy eating tips

Nov 21, 2024, 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


PROVO — Thanksgiving is just a week away. And since this holiday revolves around food, it can be tempting to overindulge in all those fixings.

For Intermountain Health’s executive chef Alex Govern and his staff, who are busy prepping that holiday feast for their guests, food safety is top of mind. That means doing what you can to avoid cross-contamination.

“First and foremost, any time you’re dealing with raw poultry, don’t deal with anything else,” he said.

Govern said to keep foods at proper temperatures — serve hot foods hot and cold foods cold.

“If we’re hitting those marks, we greatly reduce the possibility of foodborne illnesses for our guests,” he said.

Alex Govern speaking to KSL TV's Emma Benson on preventing cross-contamination of certain foods.

Alex Govern speaking to KSL TV’s Emma Benson on preventing cross-contamination of certain foods. (KSL TV)

Another tip for healthy holiday eating: be mindful of portion sizes.

“Thanksgiving is known for one of those holidays for being overindulgent,” Govern said. “You can always go back if you need to, but people that fill their plates up halfway to start with end up eating less overall.”

Govern also suggested focusing on whole food ingredients, such as making cranberry sauce at home instead of using the canned version.

“(It’s) incredibly easy and has a better texture. You can pronounce all the ingredients. There’s a lower sugar content, and from my perspective, it tastes 100 times better,” he said. “There’s so much effort and stress around the holidays. Any time you can make something simple and execute it in a way that showcases care, it’s a winner across the board.”

And, of course, having a healthy mindset doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy dessert.

“Don’t feel guilty about it. It’s one holiday a year, but be mindful of portion sizes,” Govern said.

