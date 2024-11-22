Deer Valley Resort scheduled to open early for the ski season

PARK CITY — Deer Valley Resort in Park City is scheduled to open early for the 2024-2025 ski season starting on Friday, Nov. 29.

Season pass holders will be able to visit the resort on Friday, Nov. 29, and all other guests on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Skiers will have the option of five runs served by four chairlifts across Bald Eagle and Bald Mountain, the early snow brings the ideal ski conditions.

President and Chief Operating Officer of Deer Valley Todd Bennett expresses his excitement with the early opening, welcoming guests back to the ski slopes, and experiencing the beginning of Deer Valley’s Expanded Excellence initiative.

“This season is just the beginning of what’s to come, as we enhance our mountain experience while preserving excellent service and attention to detail our guests expect,” Bennett said.

For more information, including trail and lift status and mountain conditions, visit the Mountain Report page on their website or sign up for SMS/Text alerts at deervalley.com/textalerts.