NATIONAL NEWS

Boar’s Head listeria outbreak is over with 10 dead by tainted meat

Nov 21, 2024, 7:45 PM

FILE - An aerial view of the Boar’s Head processing plant Aug. 29, 2024, in Jarratt, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

BY JONEL ALECCIA


A deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to a massive recall of popular Boar’s Head deli meats is over, federal health officials said Thursday.

Ten people died and 61 were sickened in 19 states after eating listeria-contaminated Boar’s Head products, including liverwurst. Illnesses were reported between late May and mid-September, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Listeria outbreaks are considered over 60 days after the last reported illness, according to the CDC. In addition, deli products linked to the outbreak are now past their shelf life.

After recalling more than 7 million pounds of Boar’s Head deli meats distributed nationwide, company officials shut down a production plant in Jarratt, Virginia, and permanently stopped making liverwurst.

Boar’s Head faces continued scrutiny over dozens of reports of problems at the factory, including mold, insects, dripping water, and contaminated walls, floors, and equipment.

The U.S. Agriculture Department is conducting an internal investigation into whether federal investigators and Virginia state inspectors responded to the reports of serious problems. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who requested the investigation, has received no update on the findings, his staff said.

The company also faces dozens of lawsuits filed by people who were sickened or their families.

Officials with USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have refused to share documents regarding the agency’s inspections and enforcement at the plant, plus inspection reports from eight other company factories across the country. The AP is appealing the public records request denial.

National News

JONEL ALECCIA

Boar's Head listeria outbreak is over with 10 dead by tainted meat

A deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to a massive recall of popular Boar's Head deli meats is over, federal health officials said Thursday.

Nov 21, 2024

FILE - Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, speaks before Republican presidential nominee for...

Hannah Rabinowitz, Kristen Holmes, Zachary Cohen, Steve Contorno, Evan Perez and Alayna Treene, CNN

Trump names Pam Bondi as his pick for attorney general after Gaetz drops from consideration

Hours after his first pick to run the nation’s top law enforcement agency dropped out, President-elect Donald Trump named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new choice to run the Justice Department.

4 minutes ago

FILE - A jogger runs in front of the Phillips 66 refinery, July 16, 2014, in the Wilmington area of...

STEFANIE DAZIO

Phillips 66 faces charges related to alleged Clean Water Act violations

Oil company Phillips 66 has been federally indicted in connection with alleged violations of the Clean Water Act in California, authorities said Thursday.

4 hours ago

Two skiers hit the slopes on Solitude Mountain Resort's opening day on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Soli...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Where are the best resorts in North America? These outlets say they’re in Utah

The U.S. is home to hundreds of resorts scattered across 37 states, which collectively drew about 60.4 million skier visits last winter, according to National Ski Areas Association data.

6 hours ago

FILE — Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., appears before the House Rules Committee at the Capitol in Washin...

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Gaetz withdraws as Trump’s pick for attorney general

Matt Gaetz has withdrawn as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general following scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation.

9 hours ago

FILE - A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vi...

Vanessa Gera, Associated Press

Alec Baldwin film ‘Rust’ has world premiere with dedication to cinematographer killed on set

Alec Baldwin’s Western “Rust” had its world premiere Wednesday at a film festival in Poland, three years after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

13 hours ago

