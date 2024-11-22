On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Kyle Filipowski Throws Down Poster Dunk Against Spurs

Nov 21, 2024, 6:42 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Kyle Filipowski continued his impressive rookie campaign with a poster dunk against the San Antonio Spurs.

The second-round pick posted up Chris Paul in the first quarter, kept his balance at the veteran guard tried to pull the chair on him, and finished with a dunk over Charles Bassey.

Filipowski Dunks Over The Spurs

Filipowski had a strong opening quarter for the Jazz scoring two points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out an assist in seven minutes.

The forward was making his fifth consecutive start for the Jazz after Taylor Hendricks was ruled out for the season with a broken fibula.

The Duke product is tied for seventh among rookies in total rebounds, eighth in assists, and 12th in points.

Filipowski is averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists with the Jazz in 13 appearances entering Thursday’s contest.

The Jazz selected Filipowski with the 32nd pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The versatile big man averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his final year at Duke before declaring for the draft.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

